Langdon, Daniel J. May 22, 1935 - September 22, 2019 Loving father, adoring grandpa, friend, inventor, problem solver, mechanic, jokester, Dan died with family at his side in Omaha on September 22, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Michael Stephen; parents, Wallace Langdon Sr. and Agnes; and brother, Wallace Langdon, Jr. Survived by wife, Ann; siblings, Clarabeth Marx, James Langdon, Mary Pat Simpson; children, Mark Daniel Langdon, Laurie Langdon, Lynda Conley, Lisa (Eric) Pelto, Matthew Langdon, Luanna (Ken) Townsend; grandchildren, Adam, Marisa, Joe, Jacob, Ellie, Chrissy, Lauran, Monica, Samantha; great-grandchildren, Riley, Seamus, Finn, Anton, Nora; special angel, Kathy Lowe; nieces, nephews, many other loving family and friends. He worked at Western Electric in Omaha for 45 years before moving to Arkansas, where he and Ann enjoyed the outdoors for 16 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. VISITATION starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.