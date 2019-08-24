Lang, Shirley (Muhleisen) September 16, 1940 - August 22, 2019 Survivors include Don Lang Blair, NE; G. Michael Ragoss, Corpus Christi, TX; Lisa Alfaro (Arthur) Holly Springs, NC; Irene Muhleisen, Blair, NE; Diane Wallace-Reid (Terry Dinovo), St. Paul, MN; Deborah Price (Rick), Valley, NE; Donna Cohee, Albuquerque, NM; Denise Chaloupka (Steve), Waterloo, NE; Daniel Lang (Jeannine), Cyprus, TX; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. VIEWING: Monday, August 26, from 5-7pm, at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home, Blair, NE. SERVICE at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:30am, with fellowship luncheon and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Nebraska Cancer Center. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

