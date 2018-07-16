Lang, Philip R. Nov 2, 1930 - Jul 14, 2018 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 18, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 14330 Eagle Run Dr, Omaha. VISITATION: Tuesday starts 5pm, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

