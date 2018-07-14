Lang, Nellie M. (Fitzgerald) Dec 28, 1920 - Jul 12, 2018 Nellie Lang, age 97, of Omaha was born on December 28, 1920 and passed away on July 12, 2018. Nellie was the last child of twelve children born to John and Ellen Fitzgerald, was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Lang. Survived by children: Mary Jo Burbridge (Gail), Ellen Goodrich (Chris), and James E. Lang, Jr.; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Burbridge, Erin Jones, Sarah Dickerson (Darryl), Matthew Burbridge (Anna), Colleen C. Lang (Steve Capizzi), Cathleen A. Lang (Cory Thornton), Mary Jo Lang, Meaghan E. Goodrich, James P. Goodrich, Glenn A. Goodrich (Jennifer), and Jon Goodrich; 12 great-grandchildren. Nellie lived a wonderful and blessed life. She was a loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 16th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

