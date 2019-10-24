Lang, Lois Ann June 25, 1933 - October 23, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Robert; and sister, Betty. Survived by children, Keith (Leisa), Valerie, Jeff (Sheila), Kim (Cal); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, October 25, at 12pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

