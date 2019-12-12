Lang, Chad T. April 3, 1970 - December 7, 2019 Survived by mother, Jean (Doug) Pierce; father, Tom (Marcia) Lang; brothers, Eric (Becky) Lang and Matt Lang; niece and nephew, Alyssa and William Lang; grandma, Pat Honer and many friends. Preceded in death by siblings, Justin and Laura Lang. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11am at West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

