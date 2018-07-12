Landstrom, Robert Bruce Apr 24, 1951 - Jul 6, 2018 Rob Landstrom, age 67, of Omaha, was born on April 24, 1951 and passed away on July 6, 2018 at his home in Council Bluffs. Rob was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Landstrom, and brother Clark Landstrom. Rob was the third child of Betty and Robert Landstrom's five children. He was the apple of his mother's eye, and her sweet Robbie could do no wrong. He was loved by his three sisters, Joy, Jan and Amy. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Ivy Landstrom (Nate Luke), Nils (Erin) Landstrom, and Bruce Landstrom; and his four loving grandchildren: Liam, Fin, Aden and Evie Landstrom. He is survived by his beloved life partner of 22 years, Lori Henderson. Rob was a funny guy who loved nature, fishing, music, watching all types of sports, and his dog, "Big." He loved dogs, and especially had a soft spot for black labs. Rob had decided to give his body to science five years ago, so he can continue to help others.
