Landon, Gerald D. Feb 26, 1927 - Jul 5, 2018 Preceded by wife, Margaret; brothers, Frank and Everett. Survived by sons: Scott, Keith, Doug, Jeff (Diane) Eric; granddaughter, Melanie; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to a charity of your choice. WESTLAWN-HILLCREST 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

