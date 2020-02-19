Landkamer, Sr. Mary Donata, RSM February 18, 1931 - February 13, 2020 SERVICES: Wednesday at 10am at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. INTERMENT in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM
Mercy Villa
1845 S 72nd St.
Omaha, Ne 68124
