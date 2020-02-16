Landkamer, Sr. Mary Donata, RSM February 18, 1931 - February 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, George and Alice (Brophy) Landkamer; brothers, Don, Mike, Gene, and Bob Landkamer; and sister, Anne Marie VanWesten. Survived by Her Sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; sisters, Loretta Hiebert, Meg Burbach, and Barb Ledbetter; brother, Jerry Landkamer; sisters-in-law, Bobbie and Ginny; and many nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Wednesday at 10am at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday at 6:30pm at Mercy Villa. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Feb 18
Wake Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
6:30PM
Mercy Villa
1845 S 72nd St.
Omaha, Ne 68124
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM
Mercy Villa
1845 S 72nd St.
Omaha, Ne 68124
