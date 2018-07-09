Landen, Mary Shirley Mar 22, 1930 - Jul 6, 2018 Mary Shirley Landen, 88, of Omaha, was born on March 22, 1930 and passed away on July 6, 2018. Mary was the youngest of Mary and Paul Shirley's three children and her family fondly called her "Baby." She was the apple of her father's eye and they loved to spend time together with their horses and dogs riding on the trails in Elmwood Park. Mary's family home was at 67th and Dodge, which is now the UNO Alumni house. Mary attended Dundee School, Brownell Hall High School and Bennett College in Millbrook, NY. After graduation, she returned to Omaha and worked in the catering department at the Blackstone Hotel. After her father's death, she cruised the world with her dear mother and traveled extensively in the Middle East, Europe and South America. Mary married Clarence L. "Mickey" Landen, Jr. on June 11, 1955 and they had five children. Her family remembers spending their childhood together in a loving home filled with warmth and happiness. They loved to travel together and spent many winters snow skiing in Aspen and Vail. They especially treasured their time every summer at Lake Okoboji. The family's most precious memories center around family meals where Mary prepared her famous spaghetti, potato salad, or any of her other numerous specialties. She always kept everyone entertained with her wicked sense of humor. As the years went on, the gatherings grew in size as did the laughter and joy. Ultimately, Mary's greatest role in life was being a wife to Mickey, mother to her children, and the best grandmother in the world to her 18 grandchildren. Mickey and Mary founded Security National Bank in 1964, where she served as Vice Chair of the Board and helped to lead the organization throughout her life. As their business grew, both Mickey and Mary fostered a culture of service and respect for others. Mary took advantage of the opportunity she had to make a difference in her community, and worked tirelessly to make it a better place for all. She believed firmly in the importance of preserving dignity for all people, and always wanted to help others attain what they needed to raise themselves up. For these qualities, she was respected within the community as a leader. Mary and Mickey started the M&M Foundation as a way to pass down family values to their grandchildren and teach them firsthand the importance of giving back to community. Mary was especially passionate about Girl's Inc. and the Joslyn Art Museum and was always humbled by recognition that she received for her community service. Her beloved husband Mickey preceded Mary in death, as did her parents, Mary and Paul Shirley; her brother Paul Shirley, Jr.; and her sister Sally Parks. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Shirley (Jim) Huerter, C.L. (Patty) Landen, and Jim (Diny) Landen of Omaha, as well as Nancy (Mike) Kerr and Michael (Cynthia) Landen of Dallas, TX. Mary is also survived by 18 grandchildren: Mary, Megan Huerter Shirk (Josh), Jim (Katie), Becca and Tommy Huerter; James, Wilson and Charlie Landen; Katie, Louis and Kelly Landen; Landen, Jordan and Michael Kerr, and Mickey, Jack, Bennett and Sara Landen. Lastly, she is survived by her great grandson James Huerter; her sister-in-law CloAnn Shirley Langdon; and by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to Naree Pankey, her daughter Faustine, her niece Tiffany, and her granddaughter Nene who provided Mary with gentle, loving care for the last years of her life. We will forever be thankful for the role they played in her life. To end with Mary's words, "Devotion must be forthright, unyielding, and full of understanding." SERVICES are being held Monday, July 9, at 10:30am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St.. In lieu of flowers, MEMORIALS to the Mary S. Landen Scholarship Fund c/o Girls, Inc. 2811 North 45 Street Omaha, NE. 68104. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.