Landen, Mary Shirley Mar 22, 1930 - Jul 6, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence L. "Mickey" Landen, Jr.; parents, Mary and Paul Shirley; brother, Paul B. Shirley, Jr.; sister, Sally Shirley Parks. She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Shirley and Jim Huerter, Patty and C.L. Landen, Diny and Jim Landen, Nancy and Mike Kerr, and Cynthia and Michael Landen. Mary is also survived by 18 grandchildren; Mary, Megan Huerter Shirk, Jimmy, Becca and Tom Huerter: James, Wilson and Charlie Landen; Katie, Louis and Kelly Landen; Landen, Jordan and Michael Kerr; and Mickey, Jack, Bennett and Sara Landen; great-grandson, James Huerter; brother, Paul V. Shirley; nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. SERVICES will be held Monday, July 9, 2018, 10:30am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St.. VISITATION will be Sunday 4–6pm at All Saints Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, MEMORIALS to the Mary S. Landen Scholarship Fund c/o Girls, Inc. 2811 North 45 Street Omaha, NE. 68104. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

