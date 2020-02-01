Lamski, Elaine C. April 8, 1944 - January 27, 2020 Age 75 of Hastings, NE. Elaine was born on April 8, 1944, in Waco, TX to Jim Morgan Cross and Margaret L. Thompson Cross. Elaine served in the Peace Corps in the 1960s and later taught French for HPS for twenty-nine years. She also taught French at Hastings College until the fall of 2019. She shared her love of French by arranging multiple tours of France for her students and introduced many young people to the culture and history of France. Elaine was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Cross Giles; and her parents, Jim M. Cross and Margaret L. Thompson Cross. Elaine is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dale F. Lamski; as well as two sons; Todd Lamski (Maureen and children Maggie, Gracie, Charlie, and Ruby) of Lincoln; and Aaron Lamski (Julie and children Elizabeth, Sarah, and Morgan) of Omaha. Elaine is also survived by a sister, Margaret C. Counts; and two brothers; Jim M. Cross and Kermit Dalton Cross. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, February 7, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, Elaine requested any memorials be made to the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Please earmark your gift for "Elaine Lamski Memorial Student Foreign Travel Fund." Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. LIVINGSTON BUTLER VOLLAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 1225 N. Elm Ave,, Hastings NE 68901 | (402) 462-2147
Lamski, Elaine C.
To send flowers to the family of Elaine Lamski, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Book Signing
Thursday, February 6, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
9:00AM-5:00PM
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1225 N. Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
1225 N. Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
Guaranteed delivery before Elaine's Book Signing begins.
Feb 7
Memorial Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
614 N. Hastings Avenue
Hastings, NE 68901
614 N. Hastings Avenue
Hastings, NE 68901
Guaranteed delivery before Elaine's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.