Lamprecht, Henry C. Age 95, of Onawa, Iowa, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Henry C. Lamprecht was born November 17, 1924 in Gretna, Nebraska the son of Henry and Emma (Neuhaus) Lamprecht. Survivors include his loving wife of seventy-two years, Georgia Lamprecht of Onawa, Iowa; son Randy (Diane) Lamprecht of Hornick, Iowa, two daughters, Sally (James) Morgan of Tucson, Arizona and Sandra (Steve) Richardson of Whiting, Iowa; three grandchildren, Michael Morgan, Jason (Renee) Lamprecht, and Jackie (Will) Acosta-Trejo; and six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Dawson, Madeline, and Ashlyn Lamprecht and Liam and Drew Acosta-Trejo. FUNERAL SERVICES will be 10:30am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Onawa, Iowa with Pastor Marsha Smith officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed). BURIAL will be in the Whiting City Cemetery, Whiting, Iowa. VISITATION will be 5-6pm Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa (WE WILL LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THE FUNERAL HOME TO NO MORE THAN 10 AT ONE TIME.- Due to Covid- 19 regulations). Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. RUSH FAMILY CARE SERVICE 1629 10th St., Onawa, IA 51040 (712) 423-3293 www.rushfamilycareservice.com

