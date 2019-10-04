Lamoureux, Lynn M. June 24, 1958 - September 30, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Phil Furlong; brother, Kent Furlong. Survived by husband, Jim; daughter, Jennifer (Ben) Struyk; son, Michael; a special granddaughter on the way; mother, Donna Furlong; siblings, Mike and Dave Furlong, Lori Wilson; and the Lamoureux family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. VISITATION: Sunday, starting at 2pm, with Wake Service at 4pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital & Medical Center or the Salvation Army. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

