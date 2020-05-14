Lamont, Patricia E. May 9, 1951 - May 11, 2020 Age 69. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth E. and Mary E. Toellner; and brother, Kenneth E. Toellner, Jr. Survived by daughter, Heather Messner and her husband Steve; honorary son, Stephen Masson; and granddaughters, Alison and Jessica. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 16th, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to the Bellevue Memorial Chapel website and click the View Live Cast button on her obituary page. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lamont as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.