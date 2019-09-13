Lambrecht, Maureen E. August 11, 1945 - September 4, 2019 Age 74, of Plattsmouth; formerly of Omaha. Maureen is survived by her husband, Wayne Lambrecht; daughter, Pam Miller, and husband Chris, all of Omaha; son, Dan Swinnerton, and wife Dawn, of Neola, IA; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Mike Farmer, of Plattsmouth; and stepsister, Susan Marquardt, of Texas. VISITATION: Tuesday, September 17, 6:308pm, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 8pm, at Presbyterian Church of the Master in Omaha. Internment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Society. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

