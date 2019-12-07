Lambert, Walter Hoyt Jr. April 18, 1933 - November 29, 2019 Passed away in Dover, FL. Preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Eleanor Lambert; brother, Terry Lambert. Survived by his wife, Mimi; daughter, Lammi Lambert; son, L. Hoyt Lambert; brother, Gary Lambert; sisters, Suzanne Knudsen and Marilyn Paulson; and several nieces and nephews. Services to be at a later date in Omaha, NE.

