Lambert, Marian O. (Costanzo)

Lambert, Marian O. (Costanzo) June 22, 1925 - June 9, 2020 Marian was born and raised with her three brothers: Al, Bill, and Louie in Omaha, NE. She worked at the Martin Bomber Plant during WWII where she met her late husband, Charles "Swede." Growing up she was a talented roller skater, competing in speed and dance. She later became a den mother to many, an avid gardener, and enjoyed square dancing. She is survived by her children: Rick (Janice) Lambert, Craig (Gale Coleman) Lambert, Jay (Debra) Lambert, Todd (Diana) Lambert; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION 5-8pm Friday, June 12, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Lambert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.