Lambert, Bessie L

Lambert, Bessie L Age 89 - August 3, 2019 Survived by son, Robert (Eva) Lambert, Jr.; daughter, Rosemarie Lambert Jones; 2 brothers, Parker (Dana) Moore, Jr., Leander (Jean) Moore; 2 sisters, Amanda Smith, all Omaha, Mary Bell Rice, Eutaw, AL; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday, Mortuary. SERVICES 11am Friday Salem Baptist Church. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

