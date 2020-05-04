Lalley, Thomas P. October 31, 1946 - May 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Adelaide; brother Mick; and sister Peggy. Survived by Mary H. Lalley; son, Matthew J. Lalley; daughter, Maggie Snyder; grandchildren, Adelaide and Eveleen Snyder; brother, Timothy (Pat); nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Tuesday 4-7pm, with Family Vigil at 7pm at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. To view a live broadcast of Vigil and Mass go to our website and click on the "view live-cast" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

