Lake, Glenn F. January 24, 1931 - September 5, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Machine operator at Kellogg's for 35-plus years. Preceded by parents, Max and Marie (Erickson) Lake; wife, Viva E. Lake in 2006; daughter, Glenda Dillon in 2013; three brothers, Max, Richard and David Lake. Survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Salvo of Council Bluffs, Janice (Daniel) Hackett of Oakland, IA, Sharon (s.o., Merrill Slump) Salvo of Macedonia, IA; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lake of Omaha; brother-in-law, Elvin (Opal) Gilliland of Gibbon, NE; sisters-in-law, Ruth Gilliland of Ashland, NE, Joyce Gilliland of Omaha, Velma Esquivel of Lincoln, NE; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family, Friday, 5-7pm, at Maher Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at First Christian Church. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lewis Township Fire Department, PAWS or First Christian Church. MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 South 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 | 712-328-1144

