Laird, Christopher Michael

Laird, Christopher Michael November 27, 1999 - April 6, 2020 Survived by mother, Robin A. Laird; father, Robert E. Laird; sisters: Elisabeth Slinkard (Brandon), Lorianne Oakley Laird, Shelby, Sabrina and Samantha Laird; grandparents; Irene and Frank Dohn and Geraldine and Robert Laird; aunts, uncles, cousins and nephew, Walden Lee Slinkard. VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Tuesday, April 7th from 3pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by Family VIGIL SERVICE. Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, April 8th, 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Madonna School. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Laird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.