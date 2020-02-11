Laier, Zachary A.

Laier, Zachary A. January 8, 1992 - February 8, 2020 "Life is a journey, not a destination." Preceded in death by grandparents, Richard Lee Laier and Donna Jean Laier. Survived by parents, Gary and Vicky Laier; sister, Elora Laier; partner, Jack Blair; grandparents, Frank and Sandra Whybourne; multiple cousins, aunts, uncles, great-aunts and uncles, and countless friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE on Wednesday, 11am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.) Memorials directed to the "Zachary Laier Omaha" at GoFundMe.com. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

