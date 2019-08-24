LaHoda, Anton "Tony" Jr.

LaHoda, Anton "Tony" Jr. November 4, 1927 - August 14, 2019 Age 91. Survived by wife, Donna; sons, Mark, Joe, Vince; grandchildren, Alan, Tony LaHoda; Bryanna (Kyle) Schonher; great-grandson, Broxsyn Schonher; his sister, Honey Lou Cole, Plattsmouth, NE; sister (brother) in-laws, Marilyn and Carl Vleck, Sandi Rains and John Dorsey, Omaha; nieces, nephews, friends; and loving four-legged friend, Gizmo. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE held later. Family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers.

