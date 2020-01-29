Lahners, Mary Jo Colleen November 18, 1938 - January 27, 2020 Mary Jo Colleen Lahners, age 81, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 27, 2020. Born November 18, 1938 in Franklin, NE to John W. and Thelma B. (Dyer) Vanosdall. Mary Jo graduated from Grand Island High School and moved to Germany where her husband Ron was stationed in the Army. She called this time in her life her 14-month honeymoon. While in Germany, she continued her Girl Scouting as a leader for the young girls of the military families. Mary Jo graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She was a long-term member of Phi Delta Kappa and PEO. She retired after 25 years of teaching for the Lincoln Public Schools at Goodrich Middle School, Calvert and McPhee Elementary schools. Mary Jo loved teaching, especially the challenge of her gifted students. In 1991 she received the Gold Star Salute recognizing outstanding achievements in the Lincoln Public School District. Mary Jo was a member of Saint Paul United Methodists Church, past Worthy Matron of Chapter 271, Order of Eastern Star and past State Co-Chair of the Young Republicans. Mary Jo enjoyed bird watching; as a member of the National Audubon Society she would make notes of bird sightings and locations. She loved to travel, read, scrapbook, and was very talented in oil painting, poetry writing, and stitchery that included sewing, needlepoint, and appliqu�. She took up rug hooking and won several ribbons on a national level. She had news articles written about her skills in rug hooking and was honored in the Celebration special edition of rug hooking magazine for two of her designed rugs. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends from all activities including her close friends from bridge, bowling, and rug hooking. Mary Jo loved and was loved by her extensive family. She is survived by her husband of 64 years; children, Guy (Kathy) Lahners and Kelly (Jeff) Stallworth, all of Lincoln; and Jay (Christine) Lahners of Underwood, IA; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Vanosdall; and sister, Eileen Shirley Vanosdall. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th and Yankee Hill Rd.), with Rev. Dale Dyer and Rev. David Lux officiating. Burial in Grand Island City Cemetery at 2:30pm. VISITATION with family present will be 68pm Thursday at Roper and Sons South Chapel. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Willie's Underwear Project, Saint Paul United Methodists Church, or donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | roperandsons.com
