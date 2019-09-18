Ladwig, Carol Louise July 12, 1954 - September 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Kathleen Ladwig. Survived by brother, James M. (Carolyn) Ladwig; niece, Jennifer Williams; nephews, Dallas Underwood and Blake Ladwig; and Harley the cat. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 20th at 2pm at First Central Congregationalist Church, 421 S. 36th St., Omaha, NE 68131. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Rd. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

