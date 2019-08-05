Lacy, Jacqueline Joy April 8, 1927 - August 3, 2019 Survived by daughter, Jane Stark; son-in-law, Ron Stark; sister-in-law, Joann Kleinberg; grandchildren, Ben Kaehler, Joachim Jardin and Till Bargefrede; and great-grandchildren. No Services. Whole body donation to UNMC. Memorials to family for use at a later time (402-578-2345).

