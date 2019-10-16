Lacey, Betty A. September 3, 1931 - October 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Norman. Survived by daughter, Lana (Craig) Pakieser; son, Lance Lacey; grandchildren, Chad and Sean Pakieser; two great-grandchildren. Private Services were held. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

