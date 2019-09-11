Laber, Michael G.

Laber, Michael G. June 21, 1953 - September 9, 2019 Age 66. Of Omaha, formerly of Kansas CIty, MO. Preceded in death by brother, Carl Laber, Jr. He is survived by his sons: David (Angela) Laber, Daniel (Alyssa) Laber; sister, Marcia Cumberland; and six grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10am at the Omaha National Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

