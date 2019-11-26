Labart, Wayne A. DDS December 29, 1948 - November 21, 2019 On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Dr. Wayne A Labart, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70. Wayne was born on December 29, 1948 in York, NE, to Otis "Pershing" and Yvonne Labart. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for three years before being accepted early into Dental School at the University of Nebraska. Upon graduation from dental school, he worked for a year at the Dental School prior to attending specialty training in Orthodontics. Once he received his Certificate along with Masters in Orthodontics, he joined Kennedy Dental Associates ultimately starting Dental Specialties PC. Wayne remained in private practice for over 30 years providing excellent, compassionate care to the people of Omaha and the surrounding areas. In addition to building an exemplary private practice, he found time to provide his service and expertise in Orthodontics as part of the Cleft and Craniofacial Team at the University, as well as at Boys Town, which he loved. Although Wayne excelled in his professional life he was so much more to those who knew him well. He married his loving wife, Annie Labart, in 1987. He was always a huge advocate for wildlife and conservation. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved instilling his knowledge and love of the outdoors upon his family and great friends on many amazing hunting trips. We can never forget his love of food and amazing feasts that Wayne would prepare for his family and for anyone who came through his door. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Pershing; his mother, Yvonne; and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Annie Labart of Bellevue; sons, Jason (Melissa) Labart and their children Madison and Dana; Dr. Justin Labart and his children Ayden and Cameron of Kansas City; daughter, Leah (Manuel) Lira and their children Mylah and Manuel Wayne of Bellevue; along with many other beloved family and friends including his nephew and niece, Mark and Janessa Meyer; as well as his brother-in-law and dear friend, Greg Meyer. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Molly Marie Louise Labart. Wayne will be greatly missed by all fortunate enough to have known him. Most of all Annie will truly miss and forever remember her loving, GORGEOUS HUNK OF PRIME RIB. CELEBRATION OF WAYNE'S LIFE: Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4-8pm, with a time of remembrance at 5:30pm. All will be held at The Bellevue Eagles Club, 209 Mission Ave., Bellevue, NE 68005. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bellevue Public Safety Foundation, Attn: K9 Unit. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
