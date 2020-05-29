Kyle, Jean E. "Beth" September 16, 1955 - May 26, 2020 Elkhorn - Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Helen. Survived by siblings, Cheryl Kyle, Karen Kyle, Raymond Jr. (Janis), Susan (Thomas) Rhodes, Ronald; very best friend, Merry Gibson, many many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and Life Care of Elkhorn Residents. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-5pm (following CDC Guidelines) and FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm Monday at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

