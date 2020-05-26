Kutilek, Michael S.

Kutilek, Michael S. Age 29 Omaha. Passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1991 and was the son of Steve and Anne Kutilek of Omaha. Mike loved his family, friends, dogs, music, and anything outdoors - especially golf and biking. He could always be seen with his dog Wilson. His beautiful smile, gentle soul, and kind heart made him easy to like and want to be around. Mike cared about people and was always willing to help anyone. His personality was genuine and unselfish. He always asked how you were doing and cared about your answer. Although Mike worked for a few large companies, he was an entrepreneur at heart and ran a couple of his own businesses. He was extremely intelligent and graduated from Creighton Prep and then UNL with Degrees in Finance and Economics. Once Mike researched something, there was no project that he couldn't successfully complete and he was an incredibly hard worker. Mike will always be your brother, your loyal friend, your nephew, your grandson, your cousin, your soulmate, our son. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Anne Kutilek; his brothers, Joe (Lauren), Tom (Annette), and Hank Kutilek (Emily); grandparents, Thomas and Annette Kutilek; and Floyd and Karen Rothfuss; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and great friends. Mike lived a meaningful and adventurous life that touched many hearts. He will be missed horribly, but his soul will live on amongst all who loved him. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, May 26th, 3pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Condolences and memorials can be sent in care of the Kutilek family to be distributed to charitable organizations. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Mass, go to our website and click the "View Livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

