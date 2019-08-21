Kusters, Matthew "Mike" February 20, 1952 - August 14, 2019 Matthew "Mike" Kusters, age 67, died peacefully on August 14, 2019 at his home. Mike was born on February 20, 1952 in Racine, WI, to Matthew and Mary Kusters. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1970, before marrying Carol Mardis, his high school sweetheart, in 1972. Mike was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Christ for 44 years. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Mary Kusters; and his brother-in-law, Steven Mardis. Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Josh (Stacie) and Matt (Sarah); grandchildren, Madison, Sadie, Gabe, Mikel, Mason, Anna, Emma, Lilly, and Evan; and siblings, Anna Marie Clausen, Kathy (Tim) Just, Jim (Kathy) Kusters, Theresa (Steve) Livingston, Mary (Dave) Kehrli, Hank (Jackie) Kusters, and Jane (Dale) Stefanich; his wife's siblings, Gary (Brenda) Mardis, Amy (Bob) Hazlett, and sister-in-law, Brenda Mardis; 29 nephews and nieces, and dozens of great-nephews/nieces. Mike will be greatly missed. The family will host a celebration of life gathering at a future date to be determined. Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO | (816) 452-8419

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.