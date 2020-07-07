Kush, Viola May

Kush, Viola May July 18, 1926 - July 1, 2020 Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Bernard; brothers, Leroy and Clifford King. Survived by children, Bernadette Mruz (Tom), Joanie, Kevin (Lynne); grandchildren: Toby (Lalaine), Tate (Sylwia), Lindsey (Tamotoa), Holly, Keegan (Abby), Christian; seven great-grandsons; friend, Bridget Young. VISITATION following CDC guidelines Thursday, July 9th, 5-7pm, West Center Chapel with Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 10th, 10am, St Gerald Catholic Church. Private interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to VNA Hospice and St. Gerald Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Wake Service and Funeral Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Kush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.