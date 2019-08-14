Kush, Lester J. April 15, 1931 - August 12, 2019 Lester was a horse jockey for 4 years and served in the Navy afterward for 4 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Dorothy Kush; brothers, Edwin, Bernard, and John; sisters, Katherine, Angeline, Helen, Minnie, Regina, Alice, and Rosie; son, Robin. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Delores "Dee" Kush; children, Leslie, Rodney, Raymond, Lisa, and Laniese; sisters, Evelyn and Bertha; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family members VISITATION Friday, August 16, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 So. 32nd Ave. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, August 16, at 10am at the Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church for Masses or to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

