Kush, Lester J. April 15, 1931 - August 12, 2019 VISITATION Friday, August 16, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 So. 32nd Ave. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, August 16, at 10:00am at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church for Masses or to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

