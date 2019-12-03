Kurtz, Joseph T. Jr. July 30, 1936 - November 30, 2019 Retired City of Omaha Firefighter. Preceded in death by wife, Geraldine; and sister, Janette Gilbert. Survived by son, Joseph III (Charlene); daughter, Jolene (Dave) Sobczyk; grandchildren: Angie, Katie, Joe, Sam, Bailee, Makena, and Sonny; brother, John (Joyce); sister, Jeanne (Richard) Lininger; and brother-in-law, Mike Gilbert. VISITATION begins Wednesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. | 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.