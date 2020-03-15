Kurmel, Janet Lynn February 18, 1953 - March 12, 2020 Age 66. Janet Lynn Kurmel went Home to be with God on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. Born on February 18, 1953, she was Valedictorian of Bryan Sr. High School, and attended the University of Nebraska, majoring in English and computer programming. She worked for 28 years for the telephone company. Janet honored her heritage as a second generation Czech and loved the music and all the lovely items and memories from her grandmother. Janet was a good friend to many and will be missed deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Janicek) and George Kurmel, Jr; and grandparents, Frank and Jarmila Janicek, and George, Sr. and Theophilia (Siederewicz) Kurmel. Janet is survived by her sister, Susan (Todd) Hovey of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Dr. Thomas (Sandy) Kurmel of Lorton, VA and Daniel (Colleen) Kurmel of Omaha; aunt, Jerri Underwood of Council Bluffs, IA; uncle, Charles Kurmel of Omaha; niece, Meagan (Matt) Gibbs; nephews, Thomas and Timothy Marbach, and Christian Kurmel; special cousin, Judy Hackworth and many other cousins. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 16, at 1am preceded by the ROSARY at 10:30am, all at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 5219 S 53rd St. INURNMENT at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Janet Kurmel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 16
Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
5219 S 53rd St
Omaha, NE 68117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.