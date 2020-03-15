Kurmel, Janet Lynn February 18, 1953 - March 12, 2020 Age 66. Janet Lynn Kurmel went Home to be with God on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. Born on February 18, 1953, she was Valedictorian of Bryan Sr. High School, and attended the University of Nebraska, majoring in English and computer programming. She worked for 28 years for the telephone company. Janet honored her heritage as a second generation Czech and loved the music and all the lovely items and memories from her grandmother. Janet was a good friend to many and will be missed deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Janicek) and George Kurmel, Jr; and grandparents, Frank and Jarmila Janicek, and George, Sr. and Theophilia (Siederewicz) Kurmel. Janet is survived by her sister, Susan (Todd) Hovey of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Dr. Thomas (Sandy) Kurmel of Lorton, VA and Daniel (Colleen) Kurmel of Omaha; aunt, Jerri Underwood of Council Bluffs, IA; uncle, Charles Kurmel of Omaha; niece, Meagan (Matt) Gibbs; nephews, Thomas and Timothy Marbach, and Christian Kurmel; special cousin, Judy Hackworth and many other cousins. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 16, at 1am preceded by the ROSARY at 10:30am, all at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 5219 S 53rd St. INURNMENT at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
5219 S 53rd St
Omaha, NE 68117
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.