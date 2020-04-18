Kurgan, Joseph F.

Kurgan, Joseph F. 1932 - 2020 Joe died on February 29th, in Lakewood, CO where he had lived and worked as an FBI agent for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kurgan, and Sister Susan Roberts. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Kurgan, brother, Michael Kurgan, and sister, Patricia (Douglas) Kurgan, brother-in-law, Jim Roberts and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at a later date.

