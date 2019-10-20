Kunz, Toni L. Age 78 Ceresco, NE. Survived by husband, Earl Kunz; children, Josh (Angie) Kunz, Aaron Kunz, Elizabeth (Randy) Davis, Mark (Michele) Kunz, Matt (Gina) Kunz, Dave (Debbie) Kunz, Barb Heeren, and Lorri (Steve) Weyers; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Roxie Darnell, and Vickie Baker. Preceded in death by first husband, John Hermanson; and parents, Merle and Alyce Beatty. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, October 25, at Evangelical Covenant Church, Ceresco. SERVICE: 11am Saturday, October 26, at Church, with Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com

