Kunkle, Joanne August 28, 1936 - June 25, 2020 Joanne was born in Omaha to Harold and Bea Graves. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James and Paul Inman; and her sisters, Beatrice Graves and Fran Gonsalves. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rodger Sr.; children, Cathy (John) Wells, Rodger Jr. (Laura), Jeanie (Doug) Boll, Jeff (Nancy), and Quentin (Connie) Kunkle; sisters, Mary Ann Wyscarver, and Doris Inman; 20 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren plus one great-grandchild on the way. Memorial Service details to be announced at a later date.

