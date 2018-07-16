Kunes, John U. Sep 19, 1923 - Jul 14, 2018 VISITATION: Tuesday, July 17, from 6-8pm at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street Omaha, NE 68106 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.