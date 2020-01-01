Kunes, Arlene E. December 30, 1923 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband of 71 years, John Kunes; and brother, Richard Lehman. Survived by children, Tom (Laila) Kunes and Peg (Craig) Pennell; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Derby and Courtney (Nick) Buelt; six great-grandchildren; brother, William (Carole) Lehman; sister, Beverly Eggers; and sister-in-law, May Bojanski. VISITATION will be January 3, Friday, from 5-7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be January 4, Saturday, at 11am. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Kunes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.