Kumpf, Billie "Bill" Dean

Kumpf, Billie "Bill" Dean Age 89 - December 16, 2019 Of Omaha, formerly of Shelby, NE. Passed away at Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Omaha. Survivors include daughters, Paulette (Daniel) Dellovechio of Omaha, Leslie (Kevin) Smith of Fremont, and Rene� (Glenn) Asche of Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola with Pastor Dan Cloeter officiating. VISITATION will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 5-7pm at the Cchurch. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery with Military Rites by Shelby Legion Post #296. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola, or Shelby Fire and Rescue. DUBAS FUNERAL HOME, INC 211 N Main Osceola, NE | (402) 747-4441

