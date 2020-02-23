Kumagai, Dorothy Chizuko

Kumagai, Dorothy Chizuko Born on March 23, 1923 in Alameda, CA to Heizaburo and Suga Madokoro. Dorothy passed peacefully in her sleep on February 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Tamio "Tom" Kumagai; their daughter, Patricia; and her grandson Steven. She is survived by two sons and their wives: Randy and Brandy Kumagai of Phoenix AZ, and Dr. Steven and Karen Kumagai of Elkhorn, NE. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Tom, Jack and Ava. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held March 21 at 2pm at Resthaven Chapel 6290 W. Northern Avenue in Glendale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON - Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

