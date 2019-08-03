Kuker, Elizabeth C. January 15, 1922 - July 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Adolph Kuker; son, Wayne Kuker; daughters, Sharon Patterson, Diane Jorgensen. Survived by son, Gerald (Mary Jo) Kuker; sons-in-law, John Patterson, Donald Jorgensen; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. SERVICE: Tuesday, 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, 6-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to Christ the King Catholic Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

