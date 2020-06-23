Kuhn, Renea K. February 7, 1962 - June 21, 2020 Renea K. Kuhn, age 58 of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away June 21, 2020. She was born in Ames, Iowa on February 7, 1962 to Daryl D. and Glenda K. (Rhode) Schade. Renea worked as a paraeducator at Lewis Central. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl. Renea is survived by her husband of 29 years, William Kuhn; children, Taylor Vargason (Dan), Jennifer Evans, Will Kuhn IV (Kristen), Brookanne String (Travis); mother, Glenda Schade; brother, Dean Schade (Carol); mother-in-law, Phyllis Kuhn; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 4-7pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Hope. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

