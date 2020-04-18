Kugler, Ruby M. Age 94 - April 15, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Robert N. Kugler; sons, Robert T. and Rory H. Kugler. Survivors include her nephew, Gordon Lambert; niece, Gail Selfridge; very special friend, Shari Markise, and her dear friends. PRIVATE SERVICES. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

