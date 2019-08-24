Kugler, Kim B. August 17, 1956 - August 22, 2019 Kim B. Kugler, age 63, of Omaha, passed away August 22, 2019. Kim was born August 17, 1956 in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard R. Johnson; sister, Karen Raye Weeks and brother, Kevin R. Johnson. Survived by her son, Joel Kugler; grandchildren, Tierney and Madden Kugler; mother, Beverly Johnson, all of Omaha. VISITATION with the family, Monday, from 4-6pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

